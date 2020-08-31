Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 Review: Lukewarm Return Saved by The Almighty

Eagerly awaiting the return of the fifth season of Lucifer on Netflix, I looked forward to first and foremost the reunion between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German). With season four abruptly ending with my jaw wide open as Lucifer reveals his love and then flees instantly to rule hell to avoid an apocalypse I was itching for their heated and intoxicating lust-driven "reconnect." Instead, my interest and anxiety didn't actually get subdued until episode six. Sure there was that brief kiss between Chloe and Lucifer's twin brother Michael, but considering we kind of all knew based on the trailers that it wasn't him it didn't satisfy me in the least in fact it drove my impatience even further.

The season delivered on fantastic crimes, interesting twits in homicides, and the back to back serial killer episodes were very watch worthy even in their predictability. The characters this season were a little too developed in my opinion; Dan (Kevin Alejandro) continued to drown in self-pity while attempting to go the extreme in self-help and kindness. Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) was more lost than ever still trying to find her soul. The interlude between her and her lost mother was very dramatic and I guess in a sense contributed to her switching sides back and forth so quickly I had to pause to comprehend it. She hates Lucifer, she likes Lucifer, she wants to go to Hell, she doesn't want to go to Hell, at least she continued to stay kicking ass. Overall as much as I enjoyed the season and welcomed back my lusty favorite characters it was a little PG 13 for my liking.

There were some very clever antics like Lucifer helping Chloe solve a crime from Hell a cool way to bridge their connection even at such a long distance. Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) the adorable and all-loving ME got more screen time and proved that she can absolutely hold her own. She is one of those characters that has seriously grown on me in the last few seasons. To also then give her a serial killer boyfriend was very entertaining to watch and I fell in love with her character even more. But then there were these bizarre unbelievable moments when Chloe walks in on Maze and Lucifer aka Michael getting it on and she tells her she understands that it's her way to express her emotions. I think a punch in the face was more warranted instead of a cathartic therapist couch moment.

Probably the most sincere plot was one between Dr. Linda Martin (Rachel Harris) and Amanadiel (D.B. Woodside) as they tackle the struggles of being parents for the first time. Screaming baby, questions of his angelic qualities, and comedically Lucifer's devil face is the only thing that soothes the child. Very neatly tied to Dan finding out that Lucifer is in fact the real Devil. Dan then proceeds to shoot Lucifer in front of Chloe and… wait for it… he doesn't bleed. One of the unique things about this season is post lovebirds getting naked between the sheets there is a switcharoo of powers. Lucifer loses his "mojo" his ability to get people to tell him their desires to Chloe who thinks it's a cool new superpower.

Finally when Chloe and Lucifer get heated and naked the scene is… well… it left me wanting more. There was a little passion and a lot of "leave it to your imagination." It just missed the mark on the spark, on the nudity, on Lucifer's bare ass and just felt like a quicky with too much focus being paid to the morning after. Waiting so long for these to hook up I was a little disappointed. Especially post the frustration built off their uninspiring reunion when Chloe finds out she was a gift from God for Lucifer it made their final connections that much more intense to want to see, yet it fell flat on the delivery. The drama didn't end there with the power switches and Chloe getting kidnapped there was no true moment to enjoy them getting together. At least a lusty interlude on a case, something. Instead, Chloe gets taken by Michael and Lucifer struggles to find her following the wrong lead although that does take him to a serial killer's doorstep.

Mid-season finale Chloe pressures Lucifer to tell her he loves her. This to me seemed a bit odd. Everything he has done and said has essentially said "I love you" yet she continues to feel insecure. The same woman who told him she needs space, it's just frustrating. Lucifer the devil who doesn't lie is about to say it and then time freezes. An amazing ending ensues when Lucifer, Michael, Maze, and Amenadiel begin to fight it out- sometimes like children, they need a parent to step in and send them on a time out. Hello… GOD. One thing the show has never lacked in is a great ending. It made me forgive the more subdued nature of the show, the unnecessary drama, and the weak Lucifer and Chloe reunion and anticipate part two of the fifth season.