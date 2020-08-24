Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 Spoiler Highlights: The Devil's Seeing Double

Finally, the long-awaited fifth season of Lucifer dropped on Netflix this past weekend and like most die-hard fans, I binged the entire season and it was well worth it minus a few disappointments, and yes even a few screaming outbursts at my TV. I'm sure people can sympathize as the last season finale left us with our jaws open after Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) finally revealed their true feelings for one another and he literally disappeared in an instant to rule Hell and prevent a world apocalypse. So naturally being on the edge of my seat, I was eagerly awaiting an intoxicating reunion, which [MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!] we technically didn't really get until the end of episode six, unless you count the steamy kiss between Chloe and Michael in the first episode. Full disclosure? There just was not enough nudity in this season.

Lucifer and Chloe resume working together solving cases while trying to figure out their relationship. The stop-and-go becomes a smidge overwhelming at times and even unbelievable when you consider the man came back from Hell for her and she ponders whether or not they truly should be together – I was hopeful we were way past that. Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), who has yet to evolve into a complete person, continues to work through her abandonment issues while switching sides as often as she changes her outfits.

Dan (Kevin Alejandro) acts as a lost soul drowning himself in self-help books and getting very little camera time, his most impactful presence when he shoots Lucifer and then runs off. Dr. Linda Martin (Rachel Harris) and Amanadiel (D.B. Woodside) struggle in their roles as parents, questioning their little one's celestial qualities. Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia)- our adorable and all-loving ME- gets the spotlight when she dates a serial killer.

And this was only the season's first eight episodes- now here's a look at what went down (with our full review/thoughts about the season, Part 2, and the series' sixth season final run:

A Look at Our Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 Highlights

Chloe doesn't handle Lucifer's absence well; taking on Maze as her new partner, she drowns herself in work and partying refusing to even utter his name out loud until he sends his demon to give her a message.

Amanadiel takes over LUX and transforms it into a more respectable establishment.

Lucifer's brother Michael comes to LA and assumes his identity. Chloe isn't fooled as she realizes there is something very off about the new Lucifer, especially when he starts lying and loses his desire mojo.

Michael and Lucifer get naughty and Chloe walks in on them. Maze aligning herself with Michael to pay Lucifer back for not taking her to Hell. An issue that she learns could have been solved if she simply asked Amanadiel to fly her there. Does she have loyalty to anyone?

Chloe shoots Michael to prove he is not Lucifer and gets him to reveal who he really is. He prays on her vulnerabilities and before taking his leave reveals to her that she was created by God to be Lucifer's plaything.

Amanadiel requests Lucifer's presence on earth and that's when the show for me truly begins. Apparently Michael has been getting close to god, aligning himself with the all mighty and attempting to manipulate him.

The real reunion between Lucifer and Chloe is kind of heart-wrenching. Instead of her dropping her panties and falling in his silk sheets she gives him the cold shoulder and questions her purpose in life.

Maze seeks out her mother to try to get to the root of her abandonment issues, she tries to find self-worth and love, what she gets is a woman who is not interested in having her in her life. Her mother also passes away shortly thereafter which forces Maze to spiral once again. At one point even trying to seduce Amanadiel.

Chloe continues to need space while she goes on a soul searching journey and doesn't realize that Lucifer's time on earth is limited. Lucifer refuses to leave until he knows he and Chloe are on good terms. Amanadiel comes through shedding light on Chloe having the gift of seeing Lucifer for who he really is.

Some great crimes this season especially the serial killer, even though there was a certain level of predictability for the culprit. Nobody is that nice and perfect and unfortunately, Ella finds out the hard way when her boyfriend tries to kill her.

Finally, the PG13 mode is over and after an ex-boyfriend shows up and Chloe denies being in a relationship, Lucifer gets jealous, they both get heated and we get a much-awaited sex season which could have been so much steamier in my opinion.

After sleeping with Lucifer, Chloe takes on his desire mojo and Lucifer is not handling his loss well.

Dan gets set up by Michael and finds out Lucifer is The Devil. He shoots him but Lucifer in Chloe's presence does not bleed. Dan storms off because he is clearly not in the loop and is unraveling.

Chloe is kidnapped by Michael and Lucifer and Ella team up to find her while Amanadiel struggles with the possibility of Charlie being just plain human.

The end of the season is probably the best part of all. While Michael creates mayhem, taking advantage of people's insecurities, and even forming an alliance with Maze truly oozing hatred for his twin brother, the world freezes. Chloe questions why Lucifer has yet to say he loves her. For one, pledging last season that Eve wasn't his first love but Chloe was is that not the equivalent? Going to Hell and back multiple times is that not the equivalent? Showing her in 1001 different ways, but still no?

Regardless, Chloe wishes to hear the words, and fears that he has yet to say them because he can not lie. Lucifer prepares to have an emotional bloodletting and says "I L………" and then silence. Has Amanadiel gotten his abilities back to stop time? A massive fight scene breaks out between Michael, Maze, Amanadiel, and Lucifer and then we finally get to meet "Dear Old Dad". God descends to keep his children from fighting. Epic ending.