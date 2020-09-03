Lucifer Season 5 Thoughts: God Only Knows What Part 2 Will Bring

So what can we expect from Season 5 Part 2 of Netflix's Lucifer? Finally, God (Dennis Haysbert) has come to Earth to stop his children from fighting, but what is truly on his agenda? Will he join Lucifer (Tom Ellis) in therapy? Help his sons resolve some serious internal conflict? Has he come to observe the union of his Devil son and his gift? Or is he there to assign them a task? I'd hope to see his wife make an appearance and truly make it a family reunion to remember. You know things must be really bad if God himself must descend to Earth, maybe there is trouble in Heaven. Will Lucifer introduce his father to Chloe (Lauren German)? She'll most likely have a psychological breakdown and take a three-week hiatus to some other part of the country to process.

We were left simmering with Lucifer possibly closing off his feelings for Chloe. Implications that his no longer being vulnerable around her means he has built a brick wall around his heart… or has he? Maybe their relationship has morphed into something stronger, deeper. He does end up getting his mojo back, a possible glitch that occurred in the mechanics of their union. Also, who is watching Hell? Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) told Lucifer that dad said Hell is taken care of and he can go back to Earth, but who is really ruling over the demons and ensuring souls are tortured for all eternity?

I aspire to see more heat, more lust, and more chaos. Shed the childlike show antics and revert back to inspiring dirty thoughts to escape to post-binging. Will there be clarity between Lucifer and Chloe, and will these two ever really make it together? They seem to behave like adolescents changing their minds daily and at times creating conflict instead of enjoying one another. A bit more stability would be appreciated. Bring on new homicides, family group therapy, and relationship drama. Let's just hope the world remains in one piece once the angels are done treating it like their own personal playground.