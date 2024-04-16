Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3, neil gaiman, sandman, The Sandman

The Sandman S02 Looking "Astonishing"; Good Omens 3: Jan 2025 Shoot

Neil Gaiman has some promising things to share about what he's seen of The Sandman Season 2 so far and when Good Omens 3 will start filming.

See what happens when we do our homework? At first, we had no idea that The Hollywood Reporter article "Hollywood Contraction: How Writers Are Reacting To Ongoing Industrywide Cost-Cutting" would offer us anything more than some insights into how streamers and studios are pulling back on ordering television series post-"The Streaming Wars" and SAG-AFTRA & WGA strike. Thankfully, we didn't put it on the back burner because – to our surprise – it also contained two very promising updates on the second season of Netflix's Tom Sturridge-starring The Sandman and the third & final season of Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens. While running down his current slate of projects to make his point that productions are getting green lights (even if not at the rate that they used to), Gaiman noted that Dead Boy Detective would be premiering soon – before adding, "I've seen half of 'Sandman' Season 2, and it's astonishing. I'm writing 'Good Omens' Season 3, and we start shooting that in January."

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases Season 2

Back in November 2023, Gaiman penned a note to fans around the world to recognize the graphic novel's 35th anniversary & to confirm that production on Season 2 would resume this week. "This week, we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of 'The Sandman' for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable," Gaiman shared (with the full note below).

As for where the story is heading, Gaiman ended with some teases that we're sure will fan the "speculation flames" of the folks who haven't read the comics. "A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen," Gaiman penned. "I will be patient. Good things are coming." Here's a look at the full letter that Gaiman penned to commemorate today being the 35th anniversary of the first issue of The Sandman and how that adds meaning to production on the second season resuming:

We never know where our dreams will take us. Thirty-five years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set many people and characters on paths that seemed, even at the time, so unlikely as to be impossible. Back then most comics featured superheroes. Sandman wasn't that. It wasn't like anything else, but magically (the magic consisting of hard work, youthful overconfidence, and some key people who believed in the vision) we were given the opportunity to tell the story I had in my head and bring Morpheus and the rest of the Endless to life. A little over 36 years ago, in October 1987, the worst storm in at least 500 years left my house without power and my family trapped in our little village by fallen trees, and I spent my time writing an outline for the first eight issues of Sandman. Thirteen months later, in November 1988, the first issue of Sandman hit the comics shops. Like those who walk a path in Destiny's garden, I look back and see one clear path stretching behind me. At times on this journey the way forward seemed impossible, and I don't think I could have conceived of the impact that these characters would have on individuals or on the world. When I look at the path ahead, though, I don't see darkness. I see how the world of The Sandman continues to grow and evolve and take new forms. This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable. A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming.

Alongside Sturridge, Netflix's The Sandman Season 1 stars Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as Kyo Ra), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer, the original 11 episodes of the series debuted on Netflix in 2022.

