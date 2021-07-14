Good Times, All in the Family & More Lear Set for Prime Video, IMDb TV

Amazon's Prive Video and its premium free streaming service IMDb TV are getting into the Norman Lear business in a big way, announcing a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television for a killer line-up of classic television from the legendary producer. The entire licensing package (which includes All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, One Day at a Time, 227, Diff'rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, Sanford, and Sanford & Son) is reportedly the largest collection of Lear shows and episodes ever available on a streaming service at one time. Series will not be shared between Prime Video and IMDb TV as the two maintain separate programming set-ups.

227 and Diff'rent Strokes are set to launch on Prime Video starting Thursday, July 15- with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and Sanford set to debut later in 2021. This Thursday also sees All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time making their debut but on IMDb TV. Series such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, Diff'rent Strokes, and 227 will have their entire runs available, though a few series will release two seasons at a time.

"Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy, and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years." Lear continued, "In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have."

