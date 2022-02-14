Gotham Knights Pilot Begins Principal Photography This April

In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the… Gotham Knights. That's the premise behind Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams's pilot for the series based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters (though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame). Now, Gotham writer, director, executive producer & composer Danny Cannon is checking to let everyone know that he'll be checking back in with Gotham City when principal photography begins April 2022.

Here's a look at the initial logo and production key art for the series that Cannon posted via Instagram earlier today:

"It started with a Post-It on my computer that I've looked at pretty much every day for the last two years. And now it's something. And I could not be more excited. THANK YOU to [Chad Fiveash] & [James Stoteraux] for being incredible partners-in-crime. And THANK YOU to [Greg Berlanti], [Sarah Schechter], [Jonathan Gabay] & David Madden, WB and CW for believing in us and in #GothamKnights! Crossing fingers for the future! And another THANK YOU to all my family and friends who have been so patient, loving and supportive throughout this process, particularly my wife [Lesley Goldberg]. I couldn't do any of this without you. xo," Abrams wrote over the course of three tweets to accompany the Post-It note. Here's a look:

It started with a Post-It on my computer that I've looked at pretty much every day for the last two years. And now it's something. And I could not be more excited. THANK YOU to @ChadFiveash & @JStoteraux for being incredible partners-in-crime. #GothamKnights /1 pic.twitter.com/FPTud3noqH — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) December 13, 2021

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash & Stoteraux executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams also serves as a co-executive producer, with Danny Cannon directing & executive producing the pilot.