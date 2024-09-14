Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie "No Future" Teaser: The Devil Is In The Details (VIDEO)

Travis Kelce offers an ominous warning in a new teaser for FX and Ryan Murphy's Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond-starring Grotesquerie.

The more we see of Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, the more we're liking the dynamic between Diamond's Sister Megan and Nash-Betts' Det. Lois Tryon. We mentioned it before, but it bears repeating that we would like to see this become a linked anthology, with a different case each season investigated by the duo. But until the series debuts later this month and we find out if that's going to be possible (this is Murphy we're talking about, so you never know who lives and who dies), we've got a new teaser to pass along that's all footage and no thematic artistry – one with a very ominous warning…

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

FX's Grotesquerie: A Look Back…

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is set to hit FX screens on September 25th (and available to stream on Hulu). Now, here's a look back at the teaser that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken and produced by 20th Television, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

