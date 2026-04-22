Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DNX, newlitg

3K Beating X-Men To The DNX in The Daily LITG, 22nd of April 2026

3K Beating X-Men To The DNX was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

3K Beating X-Men To The DNX was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

3K Beating X-Men To The DNX was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Kickstarter Suspended Don Simpson's Megaton Man

LITG two years ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence

LITG three years ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August

LITG four years ago, Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

LITG six years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

LITG seven years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Luis Aramburu , comic artist agent from Barcelona representing Diego Galindo, Diego Yapur, Farid Karami, Sid Kotian, Madibek Musabekov and many others.

Santi Guillén , artist on Popscars, Banshees, Prom Of The Dead.

Steve Englehart , co-creator of Shang Chi, Star-Lord, Coyote, the Ultraverse, Night Man and was script doctor on the Tim Burton Batman movie.

Larry Mahlstedt , comic book artist, co-creator of The Great Darkness Saga.

Timothy Dzon, artist on West Coast Avengers.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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