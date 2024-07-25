Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam, netflix, preview

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Launches in October (Trailer, Key Art)

Here's a trailer for Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studios & Safehouse Inc.'s Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, arriving on October 17th.

It's been a while since we last checked in, but now we have some big news to pass along regarding Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studios & Safehouse Inc.'s Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. Written by Gavin Heinnight (anime Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers Cyberverse, game Marvel's Spider-Man) and directed by Erasmus Brosdau (anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, game Star Citizen, Rise: Son of Rome & Crisis series), the upcoming anime takes place at the European front during the One Year War – a conflict also depicted in the first Gundam series Mobile Suit Gundam.

Starring Celia Massingham and made with Unreal Engine 5, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance spotlights a number of important themes, such as conflict and love seen in previous "Gundam" titles, as well as human drama depicted through the clash of pilots who operate humanoid weapons called Mobile Suits. And now, you can check it out for yourselves on October 17th – but you get a preview of the upcoming anime in the new trailer waiting for you above. Here's a look back at the official teaser that was previously released – followed by the official overview for the upcoming six-episode anime Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, hitting Netflix on October 17th:

In the year Universal Century 0079, a state of war began when the Principality of Zeon declared its independence from the Earth Federation government. In the war's opening stages, the Zeon forces maintained an advantage thanks to the effectiveness of their new weapon, the mobile suit. However, they lacked the fighting strength to fully conquer Earth, and the war became a stalemate. Eleven months after the outbreak of war, a base in Zeon-occupied Eastern Europe is captured by the Federation Forces. A Zeon composite battalion is sent to recapture the base, and among its members are Solari and her Red Wolf Squadron, a mobile suit team that has only just arrived from space…

Produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Sunrise Studio & Safehouse Inc., Netflix's Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is directed by Erasmus Brosdau and written by Gavin Hignight. Makoto Asanuma, Naohiro Ogata, Taiki Sakurai, and Hignight serve as executive producers – with Ken Iyadomi producing. Hiroaki Yura serves as an animation producer/sound director. Character design is being handled by Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura, and mechanical design by Kimitoshi Yamane – with Junpei Kasaoka as director of photography and Wilbert Roget II handling the music.

