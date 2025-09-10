Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: hannibal, zendaya

Hannibal: Fuller Wants Zendaya as Clarice Starling for "Lambs" Series

Bryan Fuller would love to adapt The Silence of the Lambs, with Mads Mikkelsen returning as Hannibal Lecter and Zendaya as Clarice Starling.

Even as fans of Bryan Fuller's Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy-starring Hannibal continue to hold out hope of a new season or even a wrap-up film of some type, Fuller has his sights set on what he would like to do with Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs if he were able to adapt the bestselling novel. Of course, we all know that the story was previously adapted by director Jonathan Demme, with 1991's Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins-starring film going on to win big at the Academy Awards. Speaking with ScreenRant in support of his movie Dust Bunny during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Fuller was asked about a possible return to the "Hannibal" universe. "My dream project is to do a limited series of 'Silence of the Lambs' with Mads and Zendaya as Clarice Starling," Fuller shared, dropping a casting idea that we're already fully supporting because seeing Mikkelsen and Zendaya in those one-on-ones would be intense. "If I could put anything out into the universe, I would put that into the universe."

"It's no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back. It's got to happen eventually, sooner than later, because we're not getting any younger, right? But the story itself can jump; it can have that gap, which is fine. So it's all about finding a home for it, but that's nothing concrete out there now," Mikkelsen shared during a profile interview with Business Insider from Feb. 2024. "Why that's the case? I don't know. We love the show and there seem to be a lot of other people liking it as well. But then I got the chance to work with him on 'Dust Bunny,' so I got a little whiff of the old times." When asked where he believed the story of Hannibal and Will Graham (Dancy) could go from here, Mikkelsen offered an interesting non-response response. "He's got a few ideas, Bryan. So I can't really reveal any, in case we do start, but I'm sure they made it somehow," the actor teased.

