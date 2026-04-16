Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged:

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Gets Season 2 Pick-Up, Moves to Mondays

Harlan Coben's Final Twist has gotten a Season 2 green from CBS, moving to Mondays at 10 pm (following new episodes of FBI and CIA).

Article Summary CBS renews Harlan Coben’s Final Twist for a second season after a successful debut run in early 2026.

Harlan Coben hosts true-crime stories with shocking twists, mixing unbelievable facts and real-life mysteries.

Season 2 moves to Monday nights at 10pm, following hit shows FBI and CIA on the network lineup.

Exclusive interviews and never-before-seen evidence bring hidden truths and deceptions to light.

CBS confirmed this week that they have officially renewed Harlan Coben's Final Twist for a second season. In case you haven't checked out the show, mystery writer Harlan Coben hosts one-hour episodes each week, featuring true crime stories that are either truly unbelievable or have the kind of surprise ending you'd only expect in a work of fiction. Many of which are high-profile crimes with never-before-seen evidence brought to light.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Real-Life Mysteries Return To The Light

The first season saw five episodes run on Tuesdays from January to February 2026. Season 2 will see the show moving to Monday nights at 10 pm, capping off the evening with new episodes of FBI and CIA. No word yet on how many the second season will get or if it will remain a two-month filler in the winter or branch out.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The show is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!