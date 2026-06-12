Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Odaclick Game Studio, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival, Trailmark Games

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival Officially Announced

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a new brutal arcade brawler based on the zombie franchise, coming to both PC and consoles

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is an officially announced arcade brawler coming to PC and consoles.

Set in AMC’s The Walking Dead, up to four players battle walkers and Saviors in a brutal All-Out War campaign.

Play as iconic survivors and use signature weapons like Rick’s magnum, Michonne’s katana, and Daryl’s crossbow.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival features boss fights, replayable challenges, multiple difficulties, and no release date yet.

After a few months of rumors that there was a new The Walking Dead game in the works, we now know The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is coming to PC and consoles. Developed by Odaclick Game Studio and being published by Trailmark Games, this is a classic arcade brawler, only made a lot more brutal as it's set in the world of the AMC series. (Yes, we had to double-check; this isn't tied to the comic book version of the characters, it's the primary TV series.) Up to four players will take on the roles of iconic survivors to face off against stacked odds and familiar enemies, all trying not to become one of the undead. We have more details and the trailer here, however, no release window has been set for the game yet.

Take Teamwork To a New Level With The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

Fight through an action-packed campaign that reimagines the infamous All-Out War storyline from The Walking Dead television series, which saw the conflict between Rick and his allies against Negan's ruthlessly cruel Saviors come to an explosive head. The new premium game features unique walkers and classic environments – including the Sanctuary, Hilltop, Alexandria and more – enhanced by dynamic set pieces, retro pixel-art visuals, and intense, story-driven moments.

Unleash crushing combos, signature weapon attacks, and devastating finishers in a relentless brawl for survival made for The Walking Dead die-hards and action game enthusiasts alike. Get ready to rumble with iconic weapons like Rick's magnum, Michonne's katana, and Daryl's trusty crossbow.



Hard-Hitting Beat-'em-up Combat: Use brutal melee abilities, crowd-clearing ranged attacks, or a mix of the two in fast-paced skirmishes. Enjoy responsive, crisp, and satisfying fighting gameplay while surviving the apocalypse.

Overwhelming Walker Swarms & Ruthless Enemies : Battle through creeping armies of the undead and dangerous gangs of Saviors that force you to fight for every inch of ground and adapt as new threats emerge.

Face Iconic Bosses : Take on powerful, fan-favorite walkers like Winslow, the Well Walker, and more. The Saviors provide their own challenges as you throw down with Negan and Simon in intense, multi-phase boss battles that test your skill, strategy, and killer instincts.

Replayable Arcade Challenge : Master each character's moveset and tackle multiple difficulty levels in an experience built for repeat runs and escalating challenges. Or jump in with an optional Easy Mode for casual play.

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