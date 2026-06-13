Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics, Unreal Engine

Teamfight Tactics Is Making The Move to Unreal Engine

Teamfight Tactics is officially moving everything over to Unreal Engine, making it one of the most significant changes coming to the game in 2026.

Article Summary Teamfight Tactics moves to Unreal Engine with Set 18 this summer, bringing a major 2026 upgrade for Riot’s auto battler.

Riot says the Teamfight Tactics Unreal Engine shift should improve stability, while expecting more launch bugs at first.

Set 18 PBE starts July 14 with a four-week test, and Riot asks Teamfight Tactics players to report Unreal-related issues.

A standalone Teamfight Tactics PC client is planned for October 9, while Riot account logins stay the same and settings reset.

Riot Games is finally making a move they teased months ago, as Teamfight Tactics as a whole will be making the move over to Unreal Engine. The team made the reveal during a content roadmap video a few months back, making it one of the most significant changes coming to the game in 2026. Well, that day is upon us, as the move will happen this Summer and will make the game much more stable and playable with several upgraded features. The team also confirmed that they are pushing to make a new standalone PC client, allowing players to get into it without using the Riot platform. We have more info from their Q&A they posted on the website, as the move will take place with Set 18.

Teamfight Tactics Makes The Leap To Unreal Engine

Will I need to make a new account?

Nope! Your Riot account will be used to login to Teamfight Tactics the same way as before!

What are the details with PBE?

Set 18 will have a four-week PBE period starting July 14th. We've got an extended PBE window because we expect there to be more bugs/issues to resolve with our very first set in Unreal. So try it out and help us by reporting any bugs you come across!

Will I still have my preferred settings?

Preferred Settings will be reset as we migrate from one engine to the other. This means anything you've changed in your settings, or favorited in your cosmetics Loadout will be reset to base.

When is the dedicated client coming?

While the game is moving to Unreal with the launch of set 18, our PC client will remain in Hextech until a dedicated client comes out a few weeks after our launch—four patches later on October 9th to be specific. The new client will also have an extended PBE period.

How will this impact balance and bugs?

In all honesty, we do expect there to be more bugs with our initial foray into Unreal. For this reason we've got an extended PBE period both for the set and the Teamfight Tactics dedicated client. Switching engines shouldn't impact game balance, but with more bugs, this could have a factor, so make sure to give PBE a try, report bugs, and let us know your thoughts!

What's the deal with file size and future patches in Unreal?

Our initial patch for set 18 will be much larger, but as we swap to regular updates expect these to be on par with our traditional patch size.

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