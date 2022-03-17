Harley Quinn Season 3 Taps WWDITS Star Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

So it looks like the third season of Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)-starring HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn is going to have a familiar face joining the cast. No, we're not talking about Peacemaker series creator James Gunn. Nothing personal, but that was yesterday's news. No, we're talking about Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) has joined the voice cast in the role of Nightwing, the hero name ex-Robin Dick Grayson goes by after parting ways with Batman.

At SXSW, Schumacker also announced during the "Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience" panel that development was underway on an animated "Harley Quinn" spinoff entitled Noonan's. While still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains."

Along with Cuoco, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.