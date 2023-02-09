Harley Quinn Season 4 Focusing on Poison Ivy; Kite Man Spinoff Update Harley Quinn EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern teased new showrunner Sarah Peters' Season 4 focus and updated the Kite Man spinoff.

With EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special currently streaming across HBO Max screens, it's only natural that Schumacker and Halpern were given about ten seconds to breathe before being asked about what's next. With series writer Sarah Peters taking over as showrunner with the upcoming fourth season, the duo teases that viewers can expect a deeper dive into who Poison Ivy is as an individual. In addition, we get a brief update on the Kite Man (Matt Oberg)-focused update on the animated spinoff series Noonan's.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," Schumacker shared during a recent interview with Variety. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward — I'm trying not to spoil anything — but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold; she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

As for Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Kite Man spinoff, viewers can expect vibes similar to the "Valentine'sDay," according to Halpern. "'The Kite-Man' series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched 'Harley' as "It's 'Mary Tyler Moore' with a psycho killer at the front. But we've always talked about the 'The Kite Man' show as 'Cheers.' 'Cheers,' but for B-list supervillains."

Joining Cuoco and Bell for HBO Max's Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and others.