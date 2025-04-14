Harry Potter Series Announces Lithgow, McTeer, Essiedu, Frost & Others

Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO dropped some big casting news this morning for its upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels – though they're more confirmation than announcements. John Lithgow (Conclave, The Crown) is set as Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid. In addition, we learned that Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold's Patriots) is set for the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell – with Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) set for the recurring role of Argus Filch. "We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell, and Filch," showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod. "We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

