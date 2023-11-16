Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, netflix, the fall of the house of usher, trevor macy

Haunting S03 Would've Adapted Richard Matheson/"Hell House": Flanagan

Mike Flanagan revealed that he wanted to focus on Richard Matheson's Hell House is there had been a third season of Netflix's "Haunting."

Article Summary Mike Flanagan had planned "The Haunting of Hell House" for a potential third season.

Flanagan revealed his intentions in the forward to a new edition of Richard Matheson's Hell House.

The rights to Matheson's "Hell House" became difficult to secure.

Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher is currently streaming on Netflix.

2018's The Haunting of Hill House, 2020's The Haunting of Bly Manor, 2021's Midnight Mass, 2022's The Midnight Club, and 2023's The Fall of the House of Usher. As creative runs go, it would be hard to argue that Mike Flanagan's run with Netflix wasn't a pretty damn impressive one on any number of levels. But as much as we celebrate what we've received, Flanagan has us feeling a bit crushed over what could've been. Suntup Editions' upcoming fine press limited edition of Richard Matheson's 1971 novel Hell House includes a forward by Flanagan where he reveals that the third season of the "Haunting" anthology would've been. We have a feeling you've already figured it out…

"Had there been a third season, I wanted that season to be 'The Haunting of Hell House.' It was actually the first title we explored when 'Hill House' was over, but the rights were spoken for, and there did not seem to be a path forward," Flanagan shared in the forward. Later, Flanagan would repost the original article while reaffirming that Hell House was on his radar:

It's true – if there had been a third season of THE HAUNTING, I wanted it to be THE HAUNTING OF HELL HOUSE. Check this article out, and pick up a signed copy at ⁦@suntupeditions⁩! https://t.co/KM4oUoPHRz — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Currently streaming on Netflix, here's a look at the trailer for Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

