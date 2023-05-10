Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Official Trailer, Key Art Released Set to hit Max screens on May 23rd, here's a new key art poster and the wonderfully fun official trailer for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

It's been a long journey, but we're now less than two weeks away from Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai hitting Max screens (on May 23rd, the same day that HBO Max becomes Max). The highly-anticipated animated series boasts a voice cast that includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. In addition, guest stars include Zach Galligan (who starred as "Billy Peltzer" in the original "Gremlins" films), Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, Bowen Yang, and more. So with time inching ever so closer, what better day than today for an official trailer? Because that's what we have waiting for you below… and from what we've seen so far? It's exactly the kind of "Gremlins" goodness that we had been hoping for… but first? We also have a new key art poster:

Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer, with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer and Joe Dante serving as consulting producer. With the series set to hit screens on May 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai:

And here's a look back at the previously-released official overview & character breakdowns for the Wing family members.

Steeped in China's rich culture and mythology, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first discovers the mysterious creature. Sam Wing, the youngest in the family, accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Fong Wing (voiced by Ming-Na Wen): Fong Wing is Sam's mother and a doctor of Chinese medicine. She's resourceful, slyly funny, and fiercely protective of her family, even her frequently troublesome father. She'll do anything to aid and protect her son.

Grandpa (voiced by James Hong): A free spirit and self-proclaimed expert in Chinese myth and magic, Grandpa is the elder of the Wing family. He claims to have traveled the world on grand adventures, but nobody really believed him… until now. He alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them.

Hon Wing (voiced by BD Wong): Hon Wing is Sam's father and the family's calm rock. He's never believed his father-in-law's tales of magic and adventure. But when he and Fong become separated from Sam, he realizes the world is stranger than he thought, and that he'll need to become braver to reunite his family.

Sam Wing (voiced by Izaac Wang): Sam Wing is a naïve 10-year-old boy who will one day become Mr. Wing, the mysterious shopkeep and Gizmo's guardian in the original Gremlins films. Young Sam lives with his family in the tiny apartment behind their struggling medicine shop. Sheltered and cautious, Sam will be thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when he promises his Grandpa he'll get Gizmo home.