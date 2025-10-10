Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Clip, "Gravity" Music Video & More Released

Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

If you're a fan of Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel, then we're pretty sure you're going to love what New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 has to offer. With the second season set to hit Prime Video on October 29th, we've got an exclusive clip spotlighting Vox as he explains his master plan to The Vees. Make that, tries to explain. In addition, a new single and music video for "Gravity" (performed by Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman), as well as some new details on Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, and a new vinyl variant for Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack).

But before we get to all of that, here's a look at that Season 2 sneak peek and "Gravity" music video:

"Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway": Prime Video is giving fans a chance to check out Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series (with cosplay strongly encouraged). Hosted by Erika Henningsen and set for Oct. 20th, the live concert event will take place at New York's historic Majestic Theater and feature the cast performing songs from the first two seasons. Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado are set to perform, with special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz and Kimiko Glenn. Produced by RadicalMedia, the concert event will eventually be available to stream on Prime Video. Here's where you can tap into the info that you need…

"Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack)": With Atlantic Records, the complete Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack) is now available for you to pre-order. In addition to "Gravity," the soundtrack's lead single, "Hazbin Guarantee (Trust Us)," is available now to stream on all digital platforms. Featuring all-new songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, the soundtrack features performances from Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rose Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Alex Newell.

A full physical suite (including five vinyl variants, and CD and cassette offerings) is also available to pre-order. In addition, an Amazon exclusive Vox Lenticular vinyl variant (featuring a dynamic lenticular Vox face cover) is available for 72 hours only, through October 12. You can check out all of the details at the site.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as "The Vees." Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

