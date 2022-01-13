HBO Max Orders New Degrassi Series; Degrassi: TNG Streams This Spring

Fans of the long-running & popular teen franchise will definitely like what HBO Max had to announce on Thursday, with the streaming service giving a green light to Degrassi. That's right, a brand-new installment of WildBrain's award-winning franchise (the one that helped introduce the world to Drake) is on its way from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things), with the 10-episode season set to HBO Max in 2023. But that doesn't mean HBO Max subscribers will have to wait until next year for their "Degrassi" fix, with the streaming service securing the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of the franchise's longest running and most popular series, Degrassi: The Next Generation (available this spring) In addition, Degrassi will have a second life on Cartoon Network at a later date- but for now? Here's a look at the first official key art followed by an overview of the series.

A reprise of the original teen drama, "Degrassi" is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption, and love.

"What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. We're honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people's homes," said Azzopardi and Cohen in a statement when the news was first announced earlier today. Degrassi will be produced by WildBrain Studios and developed by Azzopardi and Cohen, who will also executive produce. Filming is looking to kick off this summer, with the new series as well as the "Degrassi" library distributed worldwide by WildBrain.