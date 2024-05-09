Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, Reynatis

Reynatis Confirms Release Date For Late September

NIS America has confirmed a release date for Reynatis, as we'll see the game arrive on Switch, PlayStation, and PC in late September.

NIS America announced an official release date for their upcoming RPG Reynatis, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles in late September. We now know the game will arrive on September 27, as it drops onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and PC via Steam. What's more, the team confirmed there would be a special crossover event with Square Enix's NEO: The World Ends With You, featuring characters and locations from the title in an epic event, but no confirmed timeframe of when it would arrive.

Reynatis

Reynatis is an action RPG set in the painstakingly recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. In a world where fantasy meets reality, the citizens of Shibuya fear magic and the power it holds, forcing wizards to conceal their inhuman abilities or face oppression. Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the MEA, an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control. Conceal your magic to explore the city as a regular civilian and shop or take on quests, or use your explosive powers to reach new locations and battle those who stand in your way. Fight for what you believe in in this stylish, spellbinding RPG from director TAKUMI featuring music by Yoko Shimomura!

Freedom vs. Order: The wizard Marin and the officer Sari stand on opposing sides of a conflict that will shake the world to its core. Experience an enthralling story that tackles oppression, clashing ideals, and the price of freedom.

The wizard Marin and the officer Sari stand on opposing sides of a conflict that will shake the world to its core. Experience an enthralling story that tackles oppression, clashing ideals, and the price of freedom. City of Secrets: Navigate the streets of Shibuya and choose between remaining concealed to talk to civilians, shop, and accept quests or exposing your true self to harness your inhuman powers. Your journey will also take you into the alternate world of Another, a fantasy land teeming with ferocious monsters and secrets to uncover.

Navigate the streets of Shibuya and choose between remaining concealed to talk to civilians, shop, and accept quests or exposing your true self to harness your inhuman powers. Your journey will also take you into the alternate world of Another, a fantasy land teeming with ferocious monsters and secrets to uncover. Might & Magic: Freely swap between using evasive maneuvers in Suppressed mode and utilizing magic to deal explosive damage in Liberated mode. Each of the 6 different playable characters has their own unique abilities, from summoning to aerial attacks.

