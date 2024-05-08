Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, trailer, umbrella academy

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Script Page: Meet The Thibedeaus

Here's a script page from The Umbrella Academy Season 4 offering insight into Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman's Drs. Jean & Gean Thibedeau.

Article Summary New script page offers insight into Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman's characters in Season 4.

Title for season opener and finale episodes of The Umbrella Academy disclosed.

Showrunner Steve Blackman teased "Power. Unhinged." with a storyboard sneak peek.

Season 4 introduces original characters, hinting at intense deja vu and family drama.

The bad news? We still have quite a while to wait before the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy finally hits our screens. The good news? We're getting a look at a page from the script for the season-opener, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want" that offers some interesting insights into Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman's Drs. Jean & Gean Thibedeau – a couple that clearly has some kind of vibe that things aren't exactly as they used to be – or should be…

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

