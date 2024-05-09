Doctor Who: Disney Shares U.S. Premiere Images: Gatwa, Gibson & More

With a new era of Doctor Who set to hit Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One this weekend, Wednesday night saw Disney Branded Television host the U.S. premiere event at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Kicking off with an intro from Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television, attendees were treated to an exclusive screening of the new season and a show-themed after-party. Taking center stage was none other than series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) – as well as Showrunner/Writer/EP Russell T Davies and executive producers Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Phil Collinson & Joel Collins. But to give you a better sense of the event, we've got a photo gallery from the event to share with you – a gallery that also includes many of the famous faces who came out to honor the return of the long-running series: Alex Borstein (Family Guy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kari Byron (MythBusters), Dan Povenmire (Phineas and Ferb), Rick Riordan & Becky Riordan (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Dua Saleh (Sex Education) and many more. Let's kick things off with an image gallery of the guests of honor:
Doctor Who: More Images From L.A. Premiere
And here's an image gallery of what the vibe was like at the after-party – followed by a gallery of who's who from the night:
And finally, here's a rather large image gallery showcasing some of the famous faces and social media influencers who made it our to show their love for all things Doctor Who:
On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:
We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.