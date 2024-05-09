Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, netflix, preview, tom ellis

Exploding Kittens Teaser: Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Is God – And A Cat

Set to hit Netflix this July, check out a new teaser & preview images for showrunners Shane Kosakowski & Matthew Inman's Exploding Kittens.

Article Summary Tom Ellis stars as Catgod in Netflix's 'Exploding Kittens' series debuting in July.

The new teaser and preview images for the adult animated show are now available.

'Exploding Kittens' is based on the popular card game with over 25M copies sold.

The show also features Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat and an impressive ensemble cast.

Having been on our radar since Netflix's Geeked Week back in November 2023, we're excited to pass along not just a new official teaser for showrunners/creators Shane Kosakowski (You're the Worst, Teenage Bounty Hunters) and Matthew Inman's (founder of the Exploding Kittens card game) Exploding Kittens but also new preview images and a key art poster for the upcoming adult animated series. For those of you who need a recap, here's what you really need to know. Lucifer star Tom Ellis plays God – who's also a cat. So he's… Catgod. But just in case you need more details (though we're not sure why you would), here's what Netflix wants you to know about the July 2024 debuting series…

Earth sucks, so God (Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Joining Ellis and Zamata are Suzy Nakamura (Abbie), Mark Proksch (Marv), Ally Maki (Grets), and Kenny Yates (Travis).

And here's a look back at the official teaser trailer for the animated series that was released back in November 2023:

Stemming from showrunners & creators Shane Kosakowski & Matthew Inman, the animated streaming series is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels & Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman.

The Netflix series is based on the best-selling card game of the same name. With more than 25 million copies sold, the game features 56 cards, including "Exploding Kitten" cards. Players pull cards until someone draws an "Exploding Kitten," at which point they have lost the game — unless they first defuse the kitten with cat toys or catnip.

