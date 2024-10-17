Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper

Heartstopper Creator Oseman on Ending Series with Season 4 (VIDEO)

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman discusses ending the Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Netflix series with a potential fourth season.

Not long after the third season of Showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper hit Netflix screens, the questions began? Would there be a fourth season? How many more seasons are left? Oseman touched upon that during a recent interview with Netflix's Tudum. "As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we're doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can," Oseman shared earlier this month. "I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I'm very open and honest online about the process and what's going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I'm able to — but that's all there is at the moment." During an upcoming podcast interview, Oseman reaffirms the plan to wrap the series with a fourth season (still not official at the time of this writing) and discusses why now is the right time.

Tommy DiDario shared a clip earlier today from next week's episode of the I've Never Said This Before podcast with Oseman and Patrick Walters, with Oseman confirming that they see a potential fourth season of the Netflix series being its last. While they still "adores" the universe that they created, Oseman notes that working on both the series and the graphic novel takes its toll after a while and that they're looking forward to having the time to devote to Heartstopper and other creative endeavors that Oseman is looking to pursue.

Alice Oseman confirms a potential 4th season of Heartstopper would be the last. 🥹 New interview with #AliceOseman & #PatrickWalters dropping on my podcast "I've Never Said This Before," Tuesday 10/22. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts & Spotify so you don't miss it:

Spotify:… pic.twitter.com/RgPbn1M0An — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) October 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

