Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., daredevil, daredevil: born again

Did Daredevil: Born Again Just Make Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. MCU Canon?

That Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale Easter egg went a long way towards confirming that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is MCU canon.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale drops a Cybertek Easter egg that fuels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. MCU canon debate.

The New York Bulletin reference ties Daredevil lore to Cybertek, the company behind Project Deathlok on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Cybertek’s Hydra links and past Daredevil mentions make the Born Again nod feel like stronger connective tissue in the MCU.

The finale tease sparks hope that Daredevil could help pave the way for Quake, Coulson, and more AOS heroes to return.

It seems like Disney is tipping their cap to a show they can't make up their mind on if it's canon, as Daredevil: Born Again posted some interesting Easter eggs in the season two finale, "The Southern Cross". A few Eagle-eyed fans have been made aware of headlines of the fictional New York Bulletin concerning Cybertek, which is responsible for Project Deathlok on the ABC series. The character Deathlok (J. August Richards) is Michael "Mike Peterson, a S.H.I.E.L.D. field agent who was transformed into the enhanced cyborg soldier, equipped with a deadly arsenal. He was the second Deathlok after the original John Garrett (Bill Paxton) turned his back on the agency and aligned himself with Hydra. AOS reveals that Cybertek previously had ties to Hydra.

Cyberteck Reference in Daredevil: Born Again Binds Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. More Strongly to the Proper MCU

Cybertek's ties to Daredevil actually trace back to the Drew Goddard-created series referenced in all three seasons, even though the corporation and its technology are never directly involved in any plot. Whether that changes for the Dario Scardapane series for season three remains to be seen, but it's nice to see some validation even if Disney won't directly reference the series again anytime soon, which is a shame. There should ALWAYS be a place for Quake/Skye (Chloe Bennett), Yo-Yo Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), Alphonso "Mack" Mackenzie (Henry Simmons), Jemma Simmons, PhD (Elizabeth Henstridge), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), and Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna). I wouldn't be opposed if they found another way to shoehorn Coulson (Clark Gregg), too.

Obviously, trying to shoehorn in AOS might feel like a step three in a five-step process, but we can dream, right? I mean if Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and (unofficially) Iron Fist could make their MCU returns after seven years, it wouldn't be so ridiculous to think there wouldn't be a comeback in the wings for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for at least one last hurrah or ushering in a new generation after six years.

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