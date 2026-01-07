Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our Ep. 1: "Billy & Billie Jean" Preview

Set for tonight at 10 pm ET/PT, check out our preview for the premiere of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S01E01: "Billy & Billie Jean."

Tonight, New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben applies his signature storytelling style to real-life cases with the first episode of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist. Premiering at 10:00 PM ET/PT, "Billy & Billie Jean" sees the police investigating the murder of a couple – an investigation involving social media, cyberbullying, feuding families, and a CIA agent with a personal axe to grind. Here's a look at an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode – followed by a look ahead to the following two weeks.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episodes 1-3 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 1: "Billy & Billie Jean" – When police find a couple murdered in their home, the investigation leads to social media. Detectives discover a bizarre cyberbullying conflict with a neighboring family and the possible covert involvement of a CIA agent driven by personal vengeance.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 2: "Gambler's Debt" – When Anna Mae, a wildly successful businesswoman, is found stabbed in her untouched home, detectives face a tangle of suspects and shifting motives. Each lead – casinos, hidden debts and even a fugitive linked to her family – seems to crack the case, until new questions upend everything once again.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 3: "No Sign of Nancy" – Everyone loved Nancy, living in wine country, but when she vanishes from her property while hosting a wedding, dozens of workers and guests are all suspects. But it will take months of painstaking detective work, and new technology called "geo-fencing," to finally find the elusive culprit.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

