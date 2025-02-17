Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper

Heartstopper Season 4: Alice Oseman Feeling "Optimistic," "Hopeful"

Showrunner Alice Oseman updated where things stand regarding a fourth season of Netflix's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper.

Since we like to kick off the week with as much good news as possible before the harsh reality of things comes crashing down upon all of us, we've got some promising news for fans of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper. We know that they've been waiting patiently (and anxiously, we're sure) for any official word on a fourth (and most likely final) season of the popular series.

Well, we don't have that – but what we do have are some comments from Oseman from this past weekend's Waterstones Children's Book Festival regarding where things stand – and it sounds hopeful. "I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get a renewal for 'Heartstopper.' It is still ongoing. We don't have a final answer yet. But there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We're feeling optimistic. We're feeling hopeful," Oseman shared during a conversation with author William Hussey. "And hopefully, we will be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed."

Heartstopper Season 4: Some Previous Updates

"As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we're doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can," Oseman shared about the show's future back in the fall of 2024 during an interview for Netflix's TUDUM. "I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I'm very open and honest online about the process and what's going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I'm able to — but that's all there is at the moment."

During a podcast interview From October 2024, Oseman reaffirmed the plan to wrap the series with a fourth season and discussed why now was the right time. In the clip that was posted for Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast with Oseman and Patrick Walters, Oseman shared that while they still "adores" the universe that they created, working on both the series and the graphic novel takes its toll after a while and that they're looking forward to having the time to devote to Heartstopper and other creative endeavors that Oseman is looking to pursue.

