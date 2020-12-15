Heels: David James Elliott, Joel Murray Join STARZ Wrestling Series

With Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig's (Vikings) Heels officially making the "Coming Soon" cut in STARZ's "Best of 2020" year-in-review video that was released, the buzz around the indy wrestling scene-set series is starting to grow- as is the cast. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that David James Elliott (JAG) and Joel Murray (Mad Men) are set for recurring roles in the eight-episode dramatic series. Elliott's Tom Spade is a former wrestler and proprietor of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). Father of Jack (Amell) and Ace (Ludwig), husband to Carol, and a devoted entrepreneur who built a business that provided opportunities for countless aspiring wrestlers from all over the country. Murray's Eddie Earl is a local proprietor and sponsor to the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL)- and also one of the most successful and determined men in town.

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.