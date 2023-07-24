Posted in: Preview, Starz, Trailer, TV | Tagged: heels, preview, season 2, starz, trailer

Heels Season 2: STARZ Releases Special Preview Screened at SDCC 2023

Here's the special Season 2 preview that was screened during SDCC for STARZ's Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels.

This week, STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels steps back into the ring for a second season of action, drama & intrigue. But before the pro wrestling world-set series hits screens once again, there was the not-so-small matter of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) to address – and they did it in a big way! How? By dropping a special preview for the SDCC crowd to check out – and now, you have a chance, too!

STARZ's Heels: A Look Ahead to Season 2

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully (Mike O'Malley) comes calling. Here's a look at that special sneak preview that was originally screened during SDCC 2023 (with the series returning on Friday, July 28th – yup, that's this week):

Here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by a sneak preview of what's to come. In the following clip, CM Punk's Ricky Rabies runs through moves with Crystal's (Kelli Berglund) next opponent before introducing her to Elle Dorado – portrayed by none other than professional wrestler & author AJ Mendez:

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

