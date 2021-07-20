Heels: Stephen Amell Offers DWL Dome Tour For Real This Time- No Joke!

Okay, let's get the obvious stuff out of the way first because we have a point to make. STARZ's Stephen Amell (Jack Spade) and Alexander Ludwig (Ace Spade)-starring pro-wrestling drama Heels looks to be everything we were hoping it would be when it was first announced and cameras started rolling. And to say we were excited about seeing it would be an understatement (less than a month to go until August 15). But if we're being honest? This is actually the second time we're covering Amell giving viewers a tour of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) Dome. And why is that? Well, we're guessing someone somewhere made the decision to release it before the official trailer was released (actually, five days before the trailer dropped) and thankfully we were there to grab it. But then they went and set the video to "private" probably because there were spoilers in play- which happened after we went live with the article. So you know what that means? Yup, no clip- and "no clip" means we hear about it. Makes perfect sense. But now the video tour is back so please enjoy it. It shouldn't be going anywhere… at least we don't it's going anywhere…

So without further ado (and before it possibly disappears again), let Amell be your tour guide as you check out life both inside the ring and inside the world of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DWL Dome Set Tour With Stephen Amell | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nl42NDdK_M&t=1s)

Now here's your look at the official trailer for STARZ's Heels, set to hit the ring on Sunday, August 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels | Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKFfSSXavYc)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.