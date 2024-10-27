Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential Ep. 6: "Hangover," Ep. 7: "One of Us" Previews Released

Check out these updated previews from ABC for Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S01E06: "Hangover" and S01E07: "One of Us."

Let's start off your week with a look at what's ahead for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, shall we? As you know, the series spotlights Olson's Morgan – a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). It's also a series that's been gaining momentum since it first premiered, with delayed viewing on Hulu helping to boost the viewing numbers on the first five episodes. That brings us to what's ahead this week and the following episode, with a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for S01E06: "Hangover" (October 29th) and the official overview for "One of Us" (November 12th) waiting for you below.

Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), ABC's High Potential stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Here's a look at our preview rundown of the next two episodes of the hit ABC series:

High Potential Season 1 Preview Guide (Episodes 6 & 7)

High Potential Season 1 Episode 6 "Hangover": A wild office party at a high-profile medical technology startup leads to the shocking murder of the founder and CEO, and Morgan and the team are on the case. Meanwhile, a new co-worker at the precinct catches Morgan's eye.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 7 "One of Us": Morgan agrees to show Ava around the LAPD, but things quickly take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man. Can Morgan and the detectives outsmart their captors and lead everyone to safety?

ABC Signature produces ABC's High Potential, with Todd Harthan executive-producing alongside Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles. In addition, Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas serve as executive producers – with Kaitlin Olson serving as producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!