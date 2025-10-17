Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E06 Images: Morgan & The Team Tackle a Spooky Case

Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and the team tackle a spooky case in ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's High Potential S02E06: "Chasing Ghosts."

What better way to head into the weekend than to check out what's ahead with the next episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below, as Morgan (Olson) and the team may have to go "ghostbusting" to solve a spooky case a little too close to Halloween. Meanwhile, Wagner (Steve Howey) surprises – and impresses – the team, and Elliot (Matthew Lamb) looks to keep the peace between Morgan and Ava (Amirah J). Along with an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S02E06: "Chasing Ghosts," we also have an overview for S02E07: "The One That Got Away."

ABC's High Potential Season 2 Episodes 6 & 7 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 6: "Chasing Ghosts" – It's almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Jordan Rosenberg.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 7: "The One That Got Away" – When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman's backpack. Written by Laura Lekkos.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

