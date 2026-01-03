High Potential S02E10 Preview: Check Out a New Series Return Teaser

Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

ABC's Tuesdays are stacked nights of really great action and emotion, and that kicks off in a very big way this Tuesday, January 6th. With that in mind, we have a new teaser for the midseason return of Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks)-starring High Potential. Check out our updated look at S02E10: "The One That Got Away: Part Two," with trust becoming a serious problem for Morgan (Olson) and the team. In addition, we have a look at what's to come with an official overview for S02E11: "Under the Rug."

High Potential Season 2: S02E10 & S02E11 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "The One That Got Away: Part Two" – Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

