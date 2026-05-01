Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, matlock, NCIS

Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS: Sydney & Origins Getting Reduced Seasons?

Reports are that CBS is bringing back Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins with reduced episode counts next season.

It seems that CBS Entertainment has a problem – one that's both good and bad. On the plus side, having too many high-quality primetime dramas that connect with viewers is a problem we know many networks and streamers would love to have. On the other hand, those high-quality dramas that connect with viewers aren't cheap to produce. When you have a lot of great shows, but you're not looking to get rid of them, what's the next option? Deadline Hollywood reports that several shows will have shortened episode orders. For example, Fridays will still include Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue – but Fire Country will wrap up its fifth season earlier than usual, with a 13-episode order (down from Season 4's 20 episodes).

And that's not the only show that will be impacted when the 2026-2027 television season gets underway for CBS. When the LL Cool J and Scott Caan-starring NCIS: New York was announced, fans were wondering how that would impact the "NCIS" universe – especially considering that Tuesday nights only have room for three shows max. Though NCIS: Sydney was not listed on the initial schedule that was released, the series will return midseason with a 10-episode order (down from this season's 20 episodes). The prequel series NCIS: Origins is also returning, but it will have its episode count reduced from 18 to 10 episodes. And then there's the matter of Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, which is set to return midseason and not in the fall. In addition, the show's third season will consist of 13 episodes (down from this season's 16 episodes and the first season's 19 episodes).

With the network bringing on some new dramas and sitcoms, it will be interesting to see how certain nights end up being programmed – especially Sunday nights and Thursday nights. CBS is doing quite nicely with Tracker and Marshals on Sunday nights, so that third spot would have a really strong lead-in (we love Watson, but we think an offbeat medical procedural set in the Sherlock Holmes universe might have been a bit too different from what Tracker and Marshals are offering).

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