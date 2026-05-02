Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Officially Announce Tentative Agreement on New Deal

It's official: the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have reached a tentative agreement on a new deal, ahead of the current deal's June 30th deadline.

It was nearly a month ago that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) confirmed that the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had reached a tentative agreement on a new deal, just over a month before the current deal was set to expire. Now, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has also reached a new deal with the AMPTP. After negotiating with the artists' union during February and March, talks hit the "PAUSE" button, with the AMPTP shifting its focus to locking down a deal with the WGA. Here's the official statement:

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a successor contract to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts covering motion pictures, scripted primetime dramatic television, streaming content and new media. The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet in the coming days to review the terms. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board's review. Negotiations began February 9 and recessed March 15. Talks resumed April 27 and concluded May 2, 2026.

The tentative agreement comes less than two months before the current contract's June 30th deadline, with sources saying the deal includes a "sizable" contribution from the AMPTP to the union's pension fund and AI "guardrail" measures to protect the union's members. The tentative agreement would still need to be approved by the union's board and then ratified by a vote of the union's membership. Specific details on a tentative agreement are expected to be released following approval from the union board. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) is scheduled to begin talks with the AMPTP on May 11th.

"The WGA Negotiating Committee has unanimously approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP for the 2026 Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA). This deal protects writers' health plan and puts it on a sustainable path, builds on gains from 2023, and helps address free work challenges. Members will receive more information in the coming days," read the statement from the WGA that went live at the beginning of April, confirming the tentative agreement. The AMPTP added, "The AMPTP has reached a tentative agreement with the WGA. We look forward to building on this progress as we continue working toward agreements that support long-term industry stability."

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