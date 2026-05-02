Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon: Las Vegas, marvel, marvel super heroes, Mood Swings, Reality Fracture, the hobbit

Magic: The Gathering – Reveals From MagicCon: Las Vegas 2026 Day 1

Several Magic: The Gathering announcements and reveals were made during the first day of MagicCon: Las Vegas 2026 this weekend

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Day 1 at MagicCon Las Vegas 2026 revealed Marvel Super Heroes cards, including Vision and Mind Stone.

Magic: The Gathering confirmed Reality Fracture for October 2026, continuing the current story with Jace reshaping the Multiverse.

Magic: The Gathering heads back to Middle-earth with The Hobbit set in August 2026, featuring Bilbo, Smaug, and themed treatments.

MagicCon Las Vegas 2026 also unveiled Mood Swings and announced the Secret Lair Cats Are the Best Superdrop for June.

Wizards of the Coast made several announcements and revealed the first day of MagicCon: Las Vegas 2026, including a surprise appearance by actor Paul Bettany. The company revealed new cards from the Marvel Super Heroes expansion on the way this June, as well as a ton of cards for The Hobbit expansion, Fractured Reality, a new Secret Lair, and the new Mood Swings experimental set. They originally let all of this air on their YouTube channel, but have since deleted the video, so we sadly can't show it to you. But we have the cards and notes below from the presentation for you to check out.

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Details For The Marvel Super Heroes Expansion

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes launches worldwide June 26, 2026. The set brings together iconic characters from across the Marvel Universe—from legendary heroes to world-threatening villains—reimagined through Magic's gameplay. In addition to dynamic new mechanics, the set celebrates the bold visual legacy of Marvel Comics, with card art inspired by some of the most memorable moments in Marvel history. At the preview panel, fans got a first look at Vision and Mind Stone cards coming to the set.

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surprised fans at MagicCon Las Vegas by placing a Mind Stone gem into the Infinity Gauntlet to celebrate the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes reveal at the event's preview panel. The Infinity Gauntlet, realized in precious metals and gems by East Continental Gems—an official gemstone partner for Marvel—is one-of-a-kind. The addition of the Mind Stone marks the next chapter in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes journey.

Reality Fracture: First Look

The Multiverse meets its match… Reality Fracture is the epic conclusion of the arc that began in Wilds of Eldraine three years ago. Following a showdown in the Meditation Realm at the end of Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Jace B eleren now seeks to reshape the Multiverse into his ideal vision. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite characters—including Chandra and Garruk—return in twisted, unique ways. Magic: The Gathering | Reality Fracture launches worldwide on October 2, 2026.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit : First Look Magic returns to the storied lands of Middle-earth with Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit, launching worldwide on August 14, 2026. Journey from The Shire to the Lonely Mountain alongside Bilbo Baggins in a set that captures the whimsy and heart of one of fantasy's most beloved adventures. Players will encounter trolls, ponder riddles in the dark, and come face-to-face with Smaug himself—brought to life through Magic's gameplay and design.









Each card draws from the time-honored tale, blending rich storytelling with strategic play as players adventure alongside familiar friends and formidable foes. At the preview panel, designers showcased a selection of standout cards and treatments, including the Gleaming Gold Smaug, the Magnificent headliner card, Middle-earth Classic Artist Cards, and Dwarven Language Cards.

Introducing Mood Swings Mark Rosewater, Head Designer of Magic: The Gathering, unveiled Mood Swings, a brand-new trading card game nearly three decades in the making. Designed as a faster, more accessible take on the genre, Mood Swings is a light strategy game for two to four players, with each box containing a randomized 45-card set ready to play right out of the box—no deckbuilding required. Blending the collectibility and variety of traditional TCGs with quick, 5–10 minute gameplay, Mood Swings launches June 1 exclusively on MagicSecretLair.com.





Secret Lair: Cats Are The Best Superdrop Last year, Secret Lair asked fans to settle one of history's greatest debates: cats or dogs? Cats won, as they assumed they would. So now they get what they've always believed was theirs: an entire Superdrop. To celebrate, we partnered with a local adoption agency to bring you a cozy, cat-filled experience with adorable, adoptable feline friends. Cats Are the Best Superdrop will be available at MagicSecretLair.com when the drop releases on June 15, 2026! Additional 2026 MagicCon event locations include: Amsterdam, July 17 – 19, 2026

Atlanta, November 13 – 15, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!