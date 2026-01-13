Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" Images Released Early

Though the episode doesn't hit until Jan. 20th, here are the images for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E10: "Grounded."

Article Summary Preview images for High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" revealed ahead of the January 20th release.

Kaitlin Olson's Morgan must juggle detective training with a new murder investigation in this episode.

The team tackles a midair murder case involving an Air Force veteran, while leadership stylees clash at work.

Catch up on all the drama as tensions rise between Wagner and Soto while Morgan faces tough new challenges.

We've got our updated preview for the second season of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential on its way later today, ahead of tonight's new episode: S02E09: "Under the Rug." However, we didn't want to wait to share the preview images for January 20th's S02E10, "Grounded," which were released earlier today. Morgan (Olson) must find a way to balance a mandatory detective training class with an investigation into an Air Force veteran's murder. Back at the office, it seems like conflicting leadership styles are reaching a breaking point.

High Potential Season 2 – S02E10: "Grounded" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10: "Grounded" – The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto's leadership conflict comes to a head.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

