Holey Moley 3D in 2D Preview: Facing Earth, Wind, Fire- and Donuts?

Welcome back, ABC's Holey Moley 3D in 2D fans! If it's Thursday then it must be time for another preview for EP & resident minigolf pro Stephen Curry's popular mini-golf reality competition series. Once again, we have color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, as well as sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, back for another round of hole-in-one madness. But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, "Earth, Wind, Fire, Donuts" will be something different for golfers and viewers alike. Yup, that's right- we've got three now holes, people!

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Season 3, Episode 4 "Earth, Wind, Fire, Donuts" – This week, golfers face three all-new, more-ridiculous-than-ever holes; they'll go prehistoric on Putt-A-Saurus, flip for Parcade and get the munchies on Donut Hole. Later, those who succeed will have a fiery faceoff on Dutch Courage En Fuego and joust their way to victory on King Parthur's Court.

Now here's a look at the promo for tonight's episode, released earlier this afternoon:

In season three, mini-golf enthusiasts and talented putters of all ages and from all corners of the U.S. will test their luck on the "Holey Moley" course in an attempt to be crowned winner and walk away with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted plaid jacket. Winners from each episode will return to the course for the season finale and putt for their chance at the giant cash prize.

The ABC series is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry serve as executive producers. Holey Moley is an original format created by Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.