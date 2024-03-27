Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx networks, Grotesquerie, preview, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy, FX Horror Drama Sets April Filming Date

Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie has filming booked for Los Angeles for the end of April.

It's the teaser that reminded us that Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions still know how to creep us out. Of course, we're talking about the upcoming FX horror drama Grotesquerie – with Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown). Since that time, we've gotten some tidbits on the series from the very spoiler-conscious Vance and Nash-Betts – and now, we have some production news to pass along. Based on this week's Production List, filming on the series will happen in Los Angeles, California, on April 30th.

"What I can say is that I've never played this character before. I can say that Ryan Murphy is a genius. I can say that Ryan Murphy will forever have me at hello. This series is going to be so delicious to fans of Ryan and fans of mine," Nash-Betts shared during a profile interview ahead of being honored at the GLAAD Media Awards. "I would coin it as a satiating darkness that you have to bear witness to."

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks on that caught everyone off-guard:

