Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Sequel Hires Shang-Chi Writer

A sequel to Godzilla x Kong is in the works, and a screenwriter has been hired to pen the screenplay as of this afternoon.

Article Summary New sequel to Godzilla x Kong announced, titled The New Empire.

Shang-Chi writer Dave Callaham hired to script the latest MonsterVerse installment.

The Monsterverse has earned over $2.5 billion globally and spawned an Apple TV show.

Director Adam Wingard may not return due to work on his new film, Onslaught.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been a massive success around the world this spring, and a sequel is in development. Today, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Shang-Chi writer Dave Callaham has been brought on to write the script. He also got a story credit on 2014's Godzilla, which kicked off this Legendary Monster Verse. So far, the five movies in the franchise have grossed over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office and also spawned a TV show at Apple, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. That recently got picked up for a second season.

Godzilla x Kong Was A Great Time

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The studio hopes that the director of Godzilla x Kong, Adam Wingard, will return, but he is ramping up work on his original film, Onslaught. With a property like this, they will probably not wait around. Proven box office franchises wait for no man or woman, no matter what their name is. That would also be a shame since he handled the action scenes with the kaiju better than anyone else in these movies.

There is no news on a title, cast, director, other kaiju, or release date as of now, but as that news breaks, we will bring it to you.

