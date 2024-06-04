Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: eli roth, Hostel, paul giamatti, preview

Hostel TV Series: Paul Giamatti Starring; Roth, Briggs, Fleiss Return

Eli Roth, Chris Briggs, and Mike Fleiss are reportedly set to return for a Hostel television series starring Paul Giamatti (Billions).

With what's being described as a "modern adaptation" of the horror film franchise and an "elevated thriller," The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Eli Roth, Chris Briggs, and Mike Fleiss are set to return for a Hostel television series that would serve as a "reinvention" of the 2005/2006 film and its two follow-up films. Stemming from Fifth Season (Apple TV+'s Severance), the series doesn't have an official platform yet – but it does have Paul Giamatti (Billions, The Holdovers) starring in what is being reported as a "key role." Roth and Briggs are set to write the script, with Roth directing and Roth, Briggs, and Fleiss set to serve as executive producers.

During a 2005 interview with New York that also included Quentin Tarantino, Roth was asked if he aimed to include societal commentary in his films. "Well, I think you're really talking about that feeling people get when somebody's doing a terrible job of it, trying to cram a message down your throat. At 'Crash,' I couldn't breathe. But you know, a lot of people read 'Cabin Fever' as a metaphor for AIDS. I'm just not going to spell it out." With his work – including Hostel – Roth has a fundamental goal running through it all.

"Look, I just want to scare you. But maybe you watch it a second time, and you see that all the stuff the American backpackers are saying about Amsterdam hookers in the beginning of the movie could be said about the Americans at the end. That this slaughterhouse they end up in is a demented version of Amsterdam's brothels and the movie's really about exploitation." As for what makes the concept behind the film so terrifying for so many, Roth offers a real-world analogy. "I was really just thinking about how terrifying those Al Qaeda videos are—that idea that no matter what you say, they're still going to torture and kill you. And I thought, Wouldn't it be more terrifying if it wasn't a political act but a sexual act? Like those Americans paying for a hooker in Amsterdam."

