House of the Dragon: Join Bleeding Cool Inside The Dragon's Den

There was a rumor going around that this weekend was San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), so Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth flew out to the west coast to see if it was true. And you know what? It was! Okay, nonsense aside? Along with dozens of informative, preview-dropping panels on the way, pretty much all of San Diego has given itself over to a sea of activations. And less than one day in, Kaitlyn was able to check out the one in support of HBO and Ryan Condal & Miguel Sapochnik's ten-episode "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon. Located at MLK JR Promenade: 326 W Harbor Drive, "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den Activation" is an interactive experience that guides attendees through a ceremonial dragon hatching experience by giving them the chance to live the dragon-loving life of a Targaryen. Beginning with a chance to interact with the people of King's Landing, attendees select their dragon egg and are then given the opportunity to prove that they are worthy of the honor of bonding with a dragon. From there, the tour ends in the Throne Room, which houses a new Targaryen-era Iron Throne. If they've proven themselves dragon-worthy, attendees will hatch their personalized virtual egg in the new augmented reality app (House of the Dragon: DracARys) before exiting, allowing them to "raise" their dragon from home.

Courtesy of Kaitlyn, here's a look at some of the sights (including above) from "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den Activation"

And to get a better sense of what the experience was like, check out the video Kaitlyn took below (as well as a "shorts" video here):

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more.

House of the Dragon Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."