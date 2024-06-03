Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, hotd, house of the dragon, matt smith, max

House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Interview Brings S02 Sneak Preview

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith checked in with CBS Mornings earlier today - and he brought a preview clip from Season 2 with him.

With less than two weeks to go until the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon hits our screens, the cast and creative team have been hitting press junkets to get the word out about the return of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. For this go-around, Matt Smith was a guest on the morning talk show/news program CBS Mornings to discuss the tough journey ahead for Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) as well as some other important storylines for viewers to keep an eye on. But it wasn't all talk, with a sneak preview running near the top of the interview that finds Daemon having a pretty tense exchange with Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Here's a look at Smith checking in with CBS Mornings to discuss the second season and more – with the preview clip kicking things off at around the 00:30-00:35 mark:

Here's a look at the "Green" and "Black" trailers that were previously released – followed by an overview of the season and a look behind the scenes of the second season of HBO's House of the Dragon:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

