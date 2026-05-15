Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Build Your Own Baby Dragon with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of Hagrid's Baby Dragon from Harry Potter

Article Summary LEGO’s new Harry Potter Norbert set brings Hagrid’s baby dragon from Sorcerer’s Stone to life in brick form.

The 482-piece Harry Potter LEGO set builds a poseable Norbert that can hatch from his egg or stand on display.

Norbert: Hagrid’s Baby Dragon measures over 12 inches long and features movable head, legs, and foil wings.

LEGO Harry Potter fans can pre-order Norbert now for $49.99 ahead of the Wizarding World set’s August 1 release.

LEGO is bringing some magic back to collectors' shelves as they have unveiled a new assortment of Harry Potter sets. One of which is the return of Norbert, the baby Norwegian Ridgeback dragon as seen in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Rubeus Hagrid won this tiny egg from a mysterious stranger in Diagon Alley. Hagrid then raises the baby dragon egg secretly inside his wooden hut near the Forbidden Forest. Once the egg hatches, Norbert is born, and now Harry Potter fans can relive this moment with LEGO's latest Wizarding World set.

The Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon set comes with 482 pieces, and when fully built, it will measure 4" tall, 12.5" long, and 14" wide. He can be displayed inside his brick-built dragon egg or freestanding and will have poseable head, legs, and wings. It is fun to see more magical creatures coming to life from LEGO, and now Harry Potter fans can build their own secret baby dragon for $49.99. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store with an August 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO Harry Potter – Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon

"Inspire action and nurture play with the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ 1:1 scale model of Norbert: Hagrid's Baby Dragon (76477). Ideal for dynamic display as bedroom decor and for imaginative play, this posable dragon toy lets young wizards, witches and Muggles™ recreate the moment when Norbert was born."

"Display him hatching from the dragon egg or freestanding, and pose his head, legs and detailed foil wings. This toy building set makes an enchanting gift for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fans ages 9 and up. And kids can create with confidence using the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. Set contains 482 pieces."

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