Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: caine, donnie yen, From The World Of John Wick: Caine

From The World Of John Wick: Caine – Dacre Montgomery Joins The Cast

Dacre Montgomery has reportedly joined the cast of the next John Wick spin-off film, which is currently filming and is titled From The World Of John Wick: Caine.

Article Summary Dacre Montgomery has reportedly joined From The World Of John Wick: Caine in a mystery role as filming gets underway.

Donnie Yen confirmed the official title and is directing and starring in the new John Wick spin-off movie.

From The World Of John Wick: Caine follows Caine after John Wick: Chapter 4, now freed from the High Table.

No release date has been announced for From The World Of John Wick: Caine, which Lionsgate is selling at Cannes.

The next John Wick spin-off film is currently filming, so we're likely to get more casting announcements. On April 25th, director and star Donnie Yen officially confirmed that the Caine spin-off film, which is getting the same title treatment as Ballerina, is technically titled From The World Of John Wick: Caine. has officially started filming. Lionsgate has been trying to build a John Wick cinematic universe for a while now, but things just aren't quite sticking. Maybe this one will be the one that changes that. Deadline reports that a new name has been added to the cast: Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things has reportedly joined in an unknown role. Lionsgate is reportedly going to continue to sell the project at this week's Cannes Market as well.

From The World Of John Wick: Caine – The Second Spin-Off Attempt

"What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero," said Yen in March 2026. "This film is an opportunity to push the genre forward. My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story. As both director and actor, I'm excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I've learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new."

The only story details shared state that the film "will follow Caine's story in the events post 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4; the hitman freed from his obligations to The High Table." At this time of writing, there isn't a release date either. There is a fifth John Wick film in development, along with an animated prequel.

Donnie Yen is starring and directing from a screenplay written by Mattson Tomlin. Rina Sawayama is also reprising her role as Akira, though they appear to be the only confirmed cast members at this time. John Wick producers Thunder Road, including Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who will produce through the 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. Keanu Reeves and John Saunders will also produce. Yen will also serve as EP. When filming began, it appears the title will mirror that of Ballerina, as the official title is From The World Of John Wick: Caine.

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