Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 51 Finale Promos: Sir Paul McCartney: Dragon Slayer & More

Here's SNL host Will Ferrell, musical guest Sir Paul McCartney, and SNL star Marcello Hernández during the promos for the Season 51 finale.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapping up Season 51 with host (and SNL icon) Will Ferrell and musical guest Sir Paul McCartney, SNL star Marcello Hernández joined the duo for the on-stage promos for this weekend's season ender. First up, Ferrell and Hernández know the real reason why folks are tuning in this weekend: McCartney. Following that, Hernández triggers Ferrell big-time with his "Homecoming King" talk. Then, McCartney shares with Hernández that he's a big fan – of his mother. Then, Sir Paul McCartney reveals the coolest thing about being a knight (yup, it involves dragons). Finally, Ferrell and Hernández show off their uncanny ability to predict what McCartney will perform on Saturday night.

Here's a look at Ferrell and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru (though "table read" sounds much better):

Earlier that day, we checked out what Ferrell was up to with his midweek sketch. In the video below, SNL stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman share with Ferrell how excited they are to have him back for the season ender. For Ferrell, returning to the long-running series is always an emotional journey that… keeps getting distracted by whatever Andrew Dismukes is doing on stage! What is Dismukes up to? Is it even Dismukes? No spoilers… but Ferrell's last line really sells it.

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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