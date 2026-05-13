Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Will Be Resting Its Case After 5 Seasons

Netflix announced that its Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring adaptation of author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer is ending with Season 5.

Article Summary Netflix says The Lincoln Lawyer will end with Season 5, making the 10-episode Resurrection Walk run its final case.

Production on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 is already underway, with Netflix confirming the series will wrap its story.

Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez promise The Lincoln Lawyer a satisfying ending for Mickey Haller.

Netflix also shared an updated lineup of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 guest stars as the legal drama heads to its finale.

Back in March, the word came down that production was underway on the fifth season of Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer. Coming out of the streamer's Upfronts 2026 presentation, we learned that the 10-episode Resurrection Walk-based season would also be its last. Along with the news that the series would be wrapping up its run, Netflix released an updated rundown of the season's guest stars and the showrunners' thoughts on the news.

"All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us," said creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner and executive producer Dailyn Rodriguez. "From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is, of course, bittersweet, it's also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future."

The co-showrunners added, "We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can't wait to share it with you!"

Joining Garcia-Rulfo for the final run are Cobie Smulders as Mickey's sister, Emi Finch, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado will all return as recurring guest stars. Here's a rundown of the recurring guest stars on tap for the fifth and final season:

Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky, Silicon Valley, The Boys in the Boat) as Frank Silver

(The Sticky, Silicon Valley, The Boys in the Boat) as Frank Silver Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Psych) as Richard Finch

(L.A. Law, Psych) as Richard Finch Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black) as Natalia

(Doom Patrol, Orange Is the New Black) as Natalia Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner

(The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal, She Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Allison Finch

(Twisted Metal, She Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Allison Finch Richard Cabral (Mayans) as Benny Perez

(Mayans) as Benny Perez Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham

(Shameless) as Brian Cunningham Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico, Mo) as Tina Perez

(Narcos Mexico, Mo) as Tina Perez Amy Aquino (Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott

(Bosch) as Judge Olivia Alcott Angela Trimbur (Search Party, Good Place, Final Girls, and Crooks, premiering at Tribeca) as Felicia

(Search Party, Good Place, Final Girls, and Crooks, premiering at Tribeca) as Felicia Elpidia Carillo (Blue Beetle, Euphoria, Predator, Mi Familia) as Muriel Perez

(Blue Beetle, Euphoria, Predator, Mi Familia) as Muriel Perez Nate Corddry (The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch

(The Testaments) as Jimmy Finch Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) as Brooke Miller

(Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) as Brooke Miller Keir O'Donnell (High Desert, Wedding Crashers, The Dry) as DDA Lucas Peralta

In The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5, Mickey Haller's world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become.

Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Newton), Izzy (Raycole), and Cisco (Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had.

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