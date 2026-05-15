Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Lanterns, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Rick and Morty, Mister Miracle, Lanterns, Doctor Who/AMC+, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and more!
Article Summary
- Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with news on the 2005-2022 era heading to AMC+ in the U.S. this summer.
- Doctor Who joins a packed lineup featuring Lanterns timeline details, Rick and Morty Season 9 streaming plans, and more.
- TV highlights also include SNL and SNL UK, Mister Miracle, The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and SVU.
- Catch updates on Elsbeth, My Adventures with Superman, Fear Factor, Ghosts, Law & Order, and other TV must-reads.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Something Is Killing the Children, Rick and Morty, Mister Miracle, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, Doctor Who/AMC+, Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Adventures with Superman, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 15th, 2026:
SNL Season 51 Finale Promos: Sir Paul McCartney: Dragon Slayer & More
Something Is Killing the Children: Blum "Very Excited" About Adapting
The Batman: Part II – Matt Reeves Is Confirming The Cast Via GIFs
SNL UK Promo: Things Get a Bit Too Dramatic for Host Ncuti Gatwa
Rick and Morty Season 9 Begins Streaming on HBO Max, Hulu in June
Mister Miracle: Tom King's "Excited" to Discuss Series During Annecy
New The Vampire Lestat Teaser Also Previews Lestat's Latest Track
TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: A Battle Royal, You Say?
Lanterns Will Run 2 Timelines: 2016 & 2026; Mundy Offers New Insights
Doctor Who (2005-2022) Heading to AMC+ in The U.S. This Summer
Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Posters: Zuko, Ozai, Azula & Iroh
My Adventures with Superman S03 Trailer: Superboy, Supergirl & More
2026 NFL Schedule Release Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More
Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Exclusive: Johnny Welcomes The Players
The Ghost In The Shell Animated Series Set for Japan Debut This July
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Half Man S01E04 Preview: A Charged Confrontation for Niall & Ruben
Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Kicks Off Tonight! Here's Our Preview
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E20 Preview: Big Money & Secrets
Ghosts S05E20: "Polar Opposites" Preview: Woodstone Goes Hollywood?
Law & Order: S25E21 "Liberty": Here's Our Season 25 Finale Preview
Supergirl: New International Poster Has Been Released And It's A Mess
Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Finale "Monster" Preview: A Deadly Mistake
Elsbeth S03E19: "Catch and Kill" Preview: A Killer Gossip Columnist
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!