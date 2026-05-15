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Doctor Who, Lanterns, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Rick and Morty, Mister Miracle, Lanterns, Doctor Who/AMC+, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with news on the 2005-2022 era heading to AMC+ in the U.S. this summer.

Doctor Who joins a packed lineup featuring Lanterns timeline details, Rick and Morty Season 9 streaming plans, and more.

TV highlights also include SNL and SNL UK, Mister Miracle, The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and SVU.

Catch updates on Elsbeth, My Adventures with Superman, Fear Factor, Ghosts, Law & Order, and other TV must-reads.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Something Is Killing the Children, Rick and Morty, Mister Miracle, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, Doctor Who/AMC+, Avatar: The Last Airbender, My Adventures with Superman, Law & Order: SVU, Elsbeth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 15th, 2026:

SNL Season 51 Finale Promos: Sir Paul McCartney: Dragon Slayer & More

Something Is Killing the Children: Blum "Very Excited" About Adapting

The Batman: Part II – Matt Reeves Is Confirming The Cast Via GIFs

SNL UK Promo: Things Get a Bit Too Dramatic for Host Ncuti Gatwa

Rick and Morty Season 9 Begins Streaming on HBO Max, Hulu in June

Mister Miracle: Tom King's "Excited" to Discuss Series During Annecy

New The Vampire Lestat Teaser Also Previews Lestat's Latest Track

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: A Battle Royal, You Say?

Lanterns Will Run 2 Timelines: 2016 & 2026; Mundy Offers New Insights

Doctor Who (2005-2022) Heading to AMC+ in The U.S. This Summer

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Posters: Zuko, Ozai, Azula & Iroh

My Adventures with Superman S03 Trailer: Superboy, Supergirl & More

2026 NFL Schedule Release Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Exclusive: Johnny Welcomes The Players

The Ghost In The Shell Animated Series Set for Japan Debut This July

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Half Man S01E04 Preview: A Charged Confrontation for Niall & Ruben

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Kicks Off Tonight! Here's Our Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E20 Preview: Big Money & Secrets

Ghosts S05E20: "Polar Opposites" Preview: Woodstone Goes Hollywood?

Law & Order: S25E21 "Liberty": Here's Our Season 25 Finale Preview

Supergirl: New International Poster Has Been Released And It's A Mess

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Finale "Monster" Preview: A Deadly Mistake

Elsbeth S03E19: "Catch and Kill" Preview: A Killer Gossip Columnist

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