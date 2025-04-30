Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Poster: Picasso Summer, Goat Beth & More

As if the Season 8 trailer wasn't enough, the new Rick and Morty poster dumps more fuel on our dumpster fires of random speculation.

Earlier this month, we were treated to the official Season 8 trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, with the Emmy Award-winning animated series set to make its return on Sunday, May 25th. At the time, we noted how some moments from the trailer hit our radar hard, like a return to the Citadel post-Evil Morty to see what some Ricks have been up to, the apparent return of the Galactic Federation, and Space Beth's cough. But now, we have a key art poster that throws even more questions into our dumpster fires of random speculation. Picasso Summer? Goat Beth? Butterbot goes ballistic? Jerry in a Crystal? A trip to Easter Island? Here's a look…

Assuming that the order they were shown is also the running order for the season, here's a look back at the Season 8 episode titles that were released, followed by a look at the announcement trailer:

S08E01 "Summer of All Fears"

S08E02: "Valkyrick"

S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly"

S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry"

S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

S08E06: "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"

S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction"

S08E08: "Nomortland"

S08E09: "Morty Daddy"

S08E10: "Hot Rick"

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

In March, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

